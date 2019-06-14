Vermont to Allow Taxpayer-Funded Transgender Sex Reassignment Surgeries for Children

Children and teens in Vermont who claim to be transgender could soon be able to have taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgeries without having to wait until they are 21.

A new rule proposed at the end of May will allow children and teens covered by Medicaid and who have parental consent to begin sex reassignment surgeries at younger ages, said Nissa James, Department of Vermont Health Access policy director, reported the Burlington Free Press.

State of Vermont moves to eliminate any lower age limit for SRS and all other transition-related surgeries, such that a minor of any age can get the surgeries with parental consent. Medicaid (public insurance for low income people) will pay for it.https://t.co/XTBK7Ox4sY — 4thWaveNow (@4th_WaveNow) June 13, 2019

The sex reassignment surgeries covered by Medicaid include 16 types of genital surgery as well as breast augmentation or mastectomy.

According to the report, Dr. Rachel Inker, who heads the Transgender Health Clinic at the Community Health Centers of Burlington, welcomed the new rule. – READ MORE