Vermont Senate Just Unanimously Approved Proposal Allowing Police to Seize Firearms

The Vermont Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved a proposal to allow police to confiscate firearms and explosives from citizens with a judge’s order.

The proposal, which passed with a 30-0 vote, states a police officer could seize firearms from an individual if they were determined to be a risk to themselves or others, WCAX-TV reported.

The Vermont House passed a bill last year that went even further and authorized police to seize firearms without a judge’s approval in some cases. The two different bills could potentially be reconciled. – READ MORE

