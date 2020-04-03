Vermont orders ‘big box’ retailers to stop sales of items the state deems ‘non-essential’ in their stores

The state’s directive requires that “large ‘big box’ retailers must”:
- Restrict access to non-essential goods. Stores must close aisles, close portions of the store, or remove items from the floor.
- Only offer non-essential items via online portals, telephone, delivery, or curbside pickup, to the extent possible.
- Except in the event of emergencies threatening the health and welfare of a customer, showrooms and garden sections of large home improvement centers should be closed.
WCVB-TV reported that “according to the state, large retailers must cease in-person sales of items that include, but are not limited to: Arts and crafts, beauty supplies, carpet and flooring, clothing, consumer electronics, entertainment (books, music, movies), furniture, home and garden, jewelry, paint, photo services, sports equipment,” and toys. – READ MORE
