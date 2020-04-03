Vermont orders ‘big box’ retailers to stop sales of items the state deems ‘non-essential’ in their stores

Share:
Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development has ordered all “big box” retailers in the state such as Walmart, Target, and Costco to stop the in-store selling of items the agency has determined to be “non-essential” as part of its effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The state’s directive requires that “large ‘big box’ retailers must”:

  • Restrict access to non-essential goods. Stores must close aisles, close portions of the store, or remove items from the floor.
  • Only offer non-essential items via online portals, telephone, delivery, or curbside pickup, to the extent possible.
  • Except in the event of emergencies threatening the health and welfare of a customer, showrooms and garden sections of large home improvement centers should be closed.
WCVB-TV reported that “according to the state, large retailers must cease in-person sales of items that include, but are not limited to: Arts and crafts, beauty supplies, carpet and flooring, clothing, consumer electronics, entertainment (books, music, movies), furniture, home and garden, jewelry, paint, photo services, sports equipment,” and toys. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.