Vermont House passes a staggering abortion bill – here’s what it says

The Vermont House voted to pass a staggering bill that would allow abortion at any stage of pregnancy and for any reason whatsoever.

Critics say the legislation is more expansive of abortion rights than the extremist bills passed in New York and Virginia.

“Every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to choose to carry a pregnancy to term, give birth to a child, or to have an abortion,” the bill reads.

It passed by a vote of 106 to 36.

The bill would also strip unborn children of any rights or recognition of their personhood by the state.

“A fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus shall not have independent rights under Vermont law,” it reads.- READ MORE