Vermont GOP Gov. Signs Bill Denying Parental Right to Notification of Child’s Abortion

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, has signed a bill into law that declares abortion a “fundamental right” and denies parents a right to be notified if their daughter is seeking an abortion.

The denial of parental consent for a child seeking an abortion contrasts sharply with the state’s health code, which says non-prescription medication — such as ibuprofen — cannot be administered to a child in school without permission from a parent.

“Like many Vermonters, I have consistently supported a woman’s right to choose, which is why today I signed H.57 into law,” Scott said in a press statement. “This legislation affirms what is already allowable in Vermont – protecting reproductive rights and ensuring those decisions remain between a woman and her health care provider.”

An amendment known as Proposal 5 would also make Vermont the first state to enshrine abortion in its constitution. Proposal 5 would need approval again by the General Assembly in 2021–2022, and then by the state’s voters in 2022, in order to amend Vermont’s Constitution.

In addition to declaring abortion a "fundamental right," the new law blocks state oversight of abortion clinics and removes protections for women seeking abortions, obstructing their ability to claim malpractice in the case of a failed or botched abortion.