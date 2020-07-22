Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile Shut Down Trump Campaign Texting Program

Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile temporarily shut down President Donald Trump’s campaign texting program, which serves as a cornerstone of the president’s digital platform.

Politico reported on Monday that Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T flagged “potential regulatory problems” with the Trump campaign’s messaging operation. Within “Trump’s orbit,” many continue to speculate that big tech companies “are looking to influence the election” against the president.

Trump recently accused Twitter and Facebook of censoring conservatives, and Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s son, contended that Google’s Gmail platform is sending Trump campaign emails to voters’ spam folders.

Republican operatives have said that email and text messaging lists are some of the most vital parts of a campaign apparatus.

Eric Wilson, a GOP digital strategist who worked for the Marco Rubio 2016 presidential campaign, said, “A campaign’s email and text messaging list are some of the most important assets they have in 2020.” – READ MORE

