Verdict of Trump’s ‘second periodic physical exam’: president in ‘very good health’

President Trump underwent his “second periodic physical exam” on Friday and was judged to be “in very good health” by his physician.

“This afternoon at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the president participated in a second periodic physical examination,” Sean P. Conley, DO, the physician to the president, said in a statement.

“Over the course of approximately four hours, I performed and supervised the evaluation with a panel of 11 different board-certified specialists. He did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia,” Conley said.

“While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency, and beyond,” Conley said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when a full report on Trump’s exam would be released.

Trump's 2018 examination occurred with much greater fanfare and public attention. His physician at the time, Dr. Ronny Jackson, was peppered with multiple questions by media members about the president's physical and mental well-being.