Venezuela’s Socialist Government Urges Citizens to Eat Rabbits to Avoid Starvation

The Venezuelan government on Wednesday urged its citizens to eat rabbits to avoid starvation in the midst of a severe food crisis.

President Nicolas Maduro unveiled “Plan Rabbit” at a meeting with his agriculture minister, Freddy Bernal, that was broadcaston Periscope, CNN Money reported. The plan is a government program to distribute rabbits to communities across Venezuela to breed and eat. Maduro noted that rabbits breed quickly and are a good source of protein, but not cholesterol.

Generally, Venezuelans do not eat rabbits and see them as pets.

“The rabbit isn’t a pet, it’s only two and a half kilos of meat,” Bernal stressed in the streamed announcement. He then invoked President Donald Trump to push the program. – READ MORE

