Venezuelan Assembly Member Challenges Bernie Sanders To Visit His Country for a Week Without Body Guards

Venezuelan Assemblyman, Jose Guerra, told PJ’s Media’s Nicholas Ballasy that he thinks Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) should visit his country to see first hand what’s happening there:

“I suggest Bernie Sanders take a week and go to Venezuela without bodyguards and go to the street and speak with a cell phone and see what is going on.”

Guerra said that politicians who refuse to label Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro a dictator don’t understand the political situation in Venezuela:

“Maybe they misunderstand what is going on in Venezuela. It’s a dictatorship. There’s no power separation and more than 400 political prisoners that have been prosecuted like me. It’s a new dictatorship.”

Sanders has been heavily criticized for not calling Maduro a dictator.