Venezuela Banned Guns. Now Their Murder Rate Is Skyrocketing.

Want an example of how dangerous gun prohibition for citizens can be ? Try Venezuela, where since April 2017 at least 163 pro-democracy protesters have been murdered by the Maduro dictatorship.

In 2012, the Venezuelan National Assembly, which was dominated by communists, passed the “Control of Arms, Munitions and Disarmament Law.” The bill was clear that it aimed to “disarm all citizens.” All gun sales were banned except to government entities. If a citizen was caught selling a gun or carrying one, they could get 20 years in prison.

The year preceding Maduro’s disarmament initiative, Caracas recorded a homicide rate of 122 per 100,000 inhabitants, roughly 20 times the global average of 6.2.

So what happened next? The national homicide rate rose from 73 per 100,000 in 2012 to 90 per 100,000 in 2015. In 2014, the Maduro government invested $47 million to create 60 centers for voluntary firearm trade-ins. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1