Vegas Mole Hunted by Rogue FBI Brass; Death Threats Made to True Pundit over Mandalay Bay Investigative Series

The rogue faction of the FBI — leftover disciples of the Andrew McCabe-school of federal law enforcement — have waged a manhunt to find FBI personnel who are leaking REAL details about the Mandalay Bay massacre to independent news media.

You might think the FBI would spend its time running down leads to pinpoint the details of the Las Vegas shooting spree that claimed the lives of 58 people and injured 500 more.

Not so. But it is imperative to understand the two FBIs at play in Las Vegas right now, One faction comprises the rank-and-file FBI who are working diligently to run down leads on Stephen Paddock and who helped him. And he did have help, The other faction at work are upper-echelon FBI who are trying to control and curate a carefully-constructed narrative: Paddock was a lone wolf, a mystery man who has stumped law enforcement. Even the Deep State’s house organ, the New York Times was employed to try and stop the bleeding this week of the faulty official narrative.

“They want to plug the leak up as fast as possible,” one FBI source said. “It’s making a difference.”

On Thursday, federal law enforcement sources reported to True Pundit’s Thomas Paine death threats from rogue factions of the intelligence community. The Deep State. Angered by revelations from True Pundit’s ongoing “Fear and Lying in Las Vegas” series, well-placed FBI sources warned the information in the series is endangering Paine’s life.

Paine set out on social media to convey this to True Pundit’s readers.

We have some bombs coming on Las Vegas. If anything happens to me before that, the Intel will still be published at True Pundit. Robyn Gritz and other FBI, DEA have volunteered to investigate my untimely death as well. So whacking me won’t solve a damn thing. Business as usual. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) March 23, 2018

Reports from DC sources is that my life is in danger based on Las Vegas shooting series True Pundit is publishing. I always like to shine the light on such threats. For all to see. Also means Intel is right on the money. Thanks for helping verify, Deep State. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) March 22, 2018

MGM Resorts in a panic. Leaks cctv footage to NY Times on Deep State payroll to help Paddock look like mysterious lone wolf. Looks very sketchy at best. Timed to deflect alarming Intel from True Pundit's Fear & Lying is Las Vegas Series … Deep State on the run. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) March 22, 2018

“My first death threat as a journalist was when I was 23,” Paine said. “That was a long time ago. If the Deep State is angry now, we haven’t even gotten to the meat of the series. And that gets printed whether I am here or not.

“It can’t be stopped. This isn’t the 1990s or early 2000s where a journalist like Gary Webb gets killed and his message stops. The internet cured that. The stories run, no matter what. I am only one soldier here.”

Paine said True Pundit will continue publishing the series but refused to say when.

“Let’s keep them on their toes,” he said.

The FBI maintains that Stephen Paddock — the reported lone gunman — was a mystery man and his motive for killing dozens and injuring over 500 people still has not been pinpointed. Those assertions are simply untrue, FBI officials confirm. Lies. In the coming weeks, True Pundit will detail additional parts of its investigation into the shooting and more importantly, paint a detailed portrait of the events leading to the shooting and Paddock’s likely accomplices and associates.

The major, shocking revelations include:

When FBI brass was provided with forensic evidence of multiple gunmen, they told agents to stand down and focus on Paddock only. Even a key internal audio captured by a hotel guest of multiple rifles firing from Mandalay Bay went ignored, covered up.

When FBI brass was provided the names of persons of interest who likely assisted Paddock, agents were instructed not to interview the individuals. One would-be target was never pursued despite pleadings from intelligence officials and agents that he was possibly the second shooter.

The FBI uncovered specific evidence showing that Paddock was anti-Trump and had an affiliation with ANTIFA, though it never was divulged to the public and agents did not follow such leads, per orders of their superiors.

When FBI brass was given evidence that the shooting was possibly linked to ANTIFA radicals working with an ISIS-linked terror faction — including the full identities of some of the suspects with ties to both radical groups and at or near Mandalay Bay the night of the deadly shooting — agents were never instructed to follow up on the investigation and pursue the suspects.

When intelligence officials approached the FBI and LVMPD with external evidence that Paddock was only one member of an organized terror cell — which included as many as five gunman who planned to fire from the Mandalay Bay suite — the compelling evidence was covered up. Never pursued.

When FBI brass was provided with forensic evidence that Paddock’s death was not a suicide, the intelligence was never pursued by the FBI and LVMPD. FBI sources said Paddock suffered two gunshots. His autopsy report only details a single bullet to the head. FBI sources maintain Paddock’s autopsy was doctored and is a fraud.

When an ISIS-linked “businessman” from Turkey was pinpointed in the investigation — and found to be residing near Las Vegas at the time of the shooting — FBI agents were not instructed to follow up and pursue intelligence leads showing possible links to the massacre.

FBI and intelligence officials believe Paddock and associates chose to strike the Las Vegas country music concert with over 22,000 people because they likely supported President Trump. FBI agents said they were instructed to keep that key motive quiet too.

When MGM refused to share cctv footage from Mandalay Bay, FBI agents were threatened by superiors that any whistle blowers divulging such revelations to the media would lose their jobs . The FBI still has never been provided all the camera footage from the Mandalay Bay, FBI agents said.

When FBI agents and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives informed FBI bosses that Paddock didn't start buying dozens of guns until after Trump's election, they were told to keep that fact quiet and shrouded.

When FBI agents followed up on an ABC News report that Paddock wired $100,000 to the Philippines shortly before the rampage they confirmed the report was untrue. Instead of disputing it, FBI bosses embraced the false story, saying it helped build the narrative the Bureau was constructing about Paddock. FBI agents believe the story was planted with ABC by their superiors.

And there is much much more that is not detailed here. This is only a summary.

