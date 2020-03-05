Vegan runner asks neighbors to close windows when cooking meat with ‘offensive’ odor

A self-proclaimed “vegan runner” from Berkeley, California received backlash on Saturday after asking neighbors to close their windows when cooking meat because the smells were ‘overpowering and offensive.’

The rant was posted to @BestNextDoor — an account that houses neighborhood drama — which showed the runner had requested nearby residents only barbeque vegetables because it’s “always hard for me this time of year when the weather starts warming up.”

“Several nights a week I’m out running around dinnertime and when people have their windows open I can smell what they are cooking,” the request said. “I’ve noticed a sharp uptick recently in smells of folks cooking meat and it can be quite overpowering.”

“Quite honestly the odor is offensive and I’m hoping our community can have some empathy for its #plantbased neighbors by closing their windows if they are cooking meat and only putting vegetables on their bbq,” the runner added.

They didn’t want to be a stereotype but suggested people should “join the movement” should do some research on why the odor of cooking animals is offensive.

The post, directed to people in the area as “What’s up neighborhood, one love,” received backlash on Twitter. – READ MORE

