VEEPSTAKES?: Abrams, Who Tweeted ‘I Believe Women’ in 2018, Says Alleged Biden Assault ‘Did Not Happen’

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams said Tuesday that the sexual assault allegedly committed by presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden “did not happen,” repeating talking points circulated by Biden’s campaign since the scandal broke.

Abrams, who has openly campaigned to be Biden’s running mate, said in a CNN interview the alleged 1993 assault never took place.

“I believe Joe Biden,” she said on CNN. “I believe that he is a person who has demonstrated that his love of family, his love of our community, has been made perfectly clear through his work as a congressional leader and as an American leader. I know Joe Biden and I think that he is telling the truth and that this did not happen.”

Biden’s campaign has denied an allegation by former Senate aide Tara Reade that Biden assaulted her by penetrating her with his fingers in a congressional hallway in 1993. BuzzFeed reported Tuesday the Biden campaign has advised top surrogates to say the alleged assault “did not happen.”

Abrams tweeted “I believe women” in 2018 after Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, but Tuesday she simply said she believed women “deserve to be heard.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --