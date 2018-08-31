Vatican Secretary Of State: Pope Francis ‘Serene’ Despite Allegations Against Him

In an interview with Vatican Insider, the Vatican’s secretary of state stated that Pope Francis is “serene” despite the “bitterness and concern” in the Vatican caused by allegations that Francis covered up for ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who is accused of sexual misconduct.

Vatican Insider asked Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who was accused of participating in the alleged cover-up, “How is the Holy Father after these difficult last days?”

Parolin answered, “I saw a statement from the Vatican press office that says the Pope is peaceful. From what I saw (these days, I was with him during the trip to Ireland and after) it seems serene. The Pope is a great grace, even in the face of these things that obviously create so much bitterness and even restlessness. But he has the ability to have a very peaceful approach.”

When Vatican Insider asked whether the Pope’s recent trip to Ireland had been made more difficult by the recent allegations, Parolin responded, “To tell the truth, I have not perceived particular difficulties; it is true, as you say, the attention was mainly focused on the theme of abuse … but after what had happened it was also normal, natural that there was this attention.”- READ MORE

Just before midnight on Sunday in Ireland, AP reported that Pope Francis declined to confirm or deny claims by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano that he informed Francis in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

BREAKING: Pope declines to confirm, deny ex-ambassador's claim that he knew of McCarrick abuse in 2013 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 26, 2018

On Sunday, Vigano, the Vatican’s retired U.S. ambassador, released an 11-page text that accuses Francis of covering up for McCarrick; Francis said the document “speaks for itself,” adding, “I won’t say a word about it.”

Vigano also claims that in 2013, McCarrick was already under sanction from former Pope Benedict, but Francis rehabilitated him.

Vigano’s letter states that the Apostolic Nuncios in the United States, Gabriel Montalvo and Pietro Sambi, informed the Holy See immediately when there were rumors of McCarrick’s “gravely immoral behavior with seminarians and priests. Indeed, according to what Nuncio Pietro Sambi wrote, Father Boniface Ramsey, O.P.’s letter, dated November 22, 2000, was written at the request of the late Nuncio Montalvo.” – READ MORE