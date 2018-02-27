Vatican to launch new exorcism training course amid soaring demand

The Vatican is launching a new international exorcism training course in response to rising demand for priests skilled in getting rid of demonic possessions.

A week-long course on exorcism is set to be held in April at the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum, a Catholic educational institute in the capital of Italy.

The focus of the course is “to offer a rich reflection and articulation on a topic that is sometimes unspoken and controversial,” Italian priest and exorcist Benigno Palilla told Vatican Radio.

“We touch on the most burning issues: from the sects linked to Satanism to the [telling] their story of liberation [from] their possession,” he added. – READ MORE

