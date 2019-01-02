Vape shop employee fired for refusing service to customer in pro-Trump clothes

A vape shop in Atlanta, Georgia has fired an employee after he refused service to a customer wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and a pro-Trump t-shirt.

The vape shop, Xhale City, posted about the firing on its Facebook page over the weekend, after a video of the encounter garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

“Tonight, we had an employee act improperly toward a customer,” the Facebook post read. “Xhale City does not tolerate this kind of behavior from its employees. When we identified the employee at fault, we fired him immediately. We’ve also spoken to the customer and apologized. We value our clients and treat them with respect and dignity, regardless of their political views.”

The video shows the employee, who Xhale City has declined to name, yelling at the customer and saying he will not complete his transaction.

“F–k your capitalism,” the clerk is heard saying in the video. “F–k your president. He’s a racist, stupid piece of s–t. You’re a racist, stupid piece of s–t.” – READ MORE