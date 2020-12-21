Vanity Fair highlights Hunter Biden’s art career amid federal tax probe

Vanity Fair highlighted Hunter Biden‘s fledgling art career as the president-elect’s son deals with an investigation into his taxes.

“Hunter Biden isn’t letting the Department of Justice ruin his life: ‘The one thing I have left is my art,'” the outlet tweeted this week.

Biden is under federal investigation for his tax affairs and overseas business dealings, which have led to Republican calls for a special counsel to investigate him after Joe Biden, takes office.

The brief article noted a Page Six scoop that Hunter Biden is signing a deal to have a solo exhibition of his work at a New York art gallery next year, calling it a “major milestone.”

It was unclear whether the designation was sarcastic. It went on to note the “venture capitalist turned artist” creates his work by blowing alcohol ink onto Japanese Yupo paper to create “abstract layers of colors and concentric circles.”

It also highlighted a negative reception from art critics, including one who called Biden a “big baby” whose work was “derivative.”

Biden, who has battled drug addiction, told the New York Times earlier this year that his art career has helped keep him “sane.” – READ MORE

