Vanessa Trump Describes White Powder Experience: ‘This Is Personal for Me’

For The First Time Ever, Vanessa Trump Is Describing The Time She Opened A Letter Intended For Her Then-husband Donald Trump Jr., Which Contained A White Powder.

Trump began her statement to Axios by thanking law enforcement officials for a quick investigation and apprehension.

“Let me start by applauding law enforcement for swiftly catching one of the alleged perpetrators behind these recent acts of terrorism. I hope that he and anyone else who had any involvement in these grotesque attacks are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trump compares the latest acts of political violence to that which she suffered in February.

“This is personal for me because I know firsthand what it is like to be targeted and terrorized by a coward with a vendetta,” said Trump in her statement to Axios. “Back in February I opened an envelope intended for my husband Don, which covered my face, hands and clothing in white powder and left me terrified.” – READ MORE