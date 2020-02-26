Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

As the nation still mourns the death of Kobe Bryant, the basketball star’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, alleging that the tragic death of her husband, daughter, and seven others was due to the reckless behavior of pilot Ara Zobayan.

According to Variety , Vanessa Bryant’s suit alleges that helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan was “negligent and careless” for failing to meet safety standards prior to the crash in Calabasas, California.

“Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects,” said the suit.

Though the complaint does not specify a dollar amount, it seeks general, economic and punitive damages that could total in the millions. As noted by USA Today, “Federal Aviation Administration records show Zobayan had been reprimanded five years ago for flying without permission into airspace while he had reduced visibility.” – READ MORE

