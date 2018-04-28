True Pundit

Vandals trash Civil War cemetery: Topple graves, Confederate flag ‘ripped off hinges’, American flags ‘shredded’

Police are looking for vandals who trashed a Civil War cemetery in Georgia this week, ripping down the Confederate flag and toppling gravestones as they racked up thousands of dollars in damages.

“They messed up the Confederate flagpole,” said Ronald Eslinger, who oversees Nathan Anderson Cemetery in Ringgold for the Sons of Confederate Veterans. “Somebody come up there and tore the latch off the pole and stole the flag. They broke monuments, turned over some stuff, and stole stick flags from graves. Around the flagpole is where they did all the damage.”

Eslinger told Northwest Georgia News he got a call around 10 a.m. Sunday when someone noticed the missing Confederate flag, and he later discovered the culprits broke two gravestones in half and kicked others over. They also shredded the mini American flags left by gravesites, and apparently left a trail in their wake.

“It looked like they dropped them as they were going to the motel,” Eslinger said. “I think it was somebody in the motel or somebody going across the parking lot to the cemetery.”- READ MORE

