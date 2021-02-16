Vandals Target Home Of Trump Impeachment Lawyer: ‘My Entire Family,’ Business Are ‘Under Siege’

Vandals struck the home of one of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment attorneys last week while the impeachment trial was going on.

The vandals spray-painted “TRAITOR” on the driveway with a red arrow pointing to attorney Michael van der Veen’s home near Philadelphia on Friday night. Van der Veen has since hired private security to watch over his home and the local police department has increased officer presence in the neighborhood, police said according to ABC News.

Van der Veen’s wife reported the incident to police. No arrests have been made. The attorney spoke briefly of the vandalism on Fox News on Saturday.

“My home was attacked,” van der Veen said. “To answer your question, my entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now. I don’t really want to go into that, though.”

Over the weekend, a group of protesters gathered outside van der Veen’s Philadelphia office chanting, “When van der Veen lies, what do you do? Convict. Convict.”- READ MORE

