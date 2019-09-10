Van Packed With A 1,000 Gallons Of Gas Found Ahead Of Trump’s Visit To Baltimore

Baltimore City Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are now investigating a van loaded with 1,000 gallons of gasoline in a parking garage in downtown Baltimore City. The van was found near the area of where President Trump is expected to visit Thursday, reported The Baltimore Sun.

A police spokesperson told The Sun that they received a call at 11:02 am about a suspicious van in a parking garage at 100 E. Pratt St., which is home to T. Rowe Price and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Around noon, emergency crews expanded the evacuations zone across the inner Harbor to include The Gallery shopping mall, the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace and Brookshire Suites hotels.

T. Rowe Price employees have confirmed they've been sent home for the day — many are shook-up at what could have been a possible terrorist attack ahead of President Trump's visit. Officials haven't yet confirmed if terrorism was involved, but packing 1,000 gallons of gasoline into a van is certainly suspicious.