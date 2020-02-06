Van Jones Warns Democrats: Trump Is Helping African-Americans ‘In Real Life’ (VIDEO)

CNN contributor Van Jones warned fellow panelists, and Democrats in general, on Tuesday evening that President Donald Trump was helping African-Americans “in real life” and reaching out to them for their vote in 2020.

Jones was reacting to the president’s State of the Union address, in which the president mentioned several efforts to help African-Americans specifically:

WAKE UP, folks. The #IowaCaucus was a debacle, followed by a strong #SOTU speech laying out Trump’s strategy to win – which includes going for Black voters. This was a warning shot from the Trump campaign to liberals, and we need to take this VERY seriously in order to win. @CNN pic.twitter.com/bgBFms9jtN — Van Jones (@VanJones68) February 5, 2020

What he was saying to African-Americans can be effective. You may not like it, but he mentioned HBCUs — our black colleges have been struggling for a long time, a bunch of them have gone under — he threw a lifeline to them, in real life, in his budget. He talked about that. He talked about the criminal justice reform. He talked about opportunity zones. He talked about school choice.

