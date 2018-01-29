Van Jones thinks ‘Jay-Z Is Setting a Much Better Example for America Than Donald Trump’ (VIDEO)

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” network host and former Obama administration green jobs czar Van Jones reacted to the back and forth between President Donald Trump and rapper mogul Jay-Z and said Jay-Z was setting a better example than Donald Trump.

Jones said, “It’s great PR for the show, it’s bad for the country when you have a president who wants to lecture an African-American rapper, an African-American pundit about African-American issues with bad facts and no information about the show.” – READ MORE

Rapper Jay-Z appeared as a guest on CNN and called President Trump “misinformed” and a “super bug.”

“It’s disappointing and it’s hurtful,” Jay-Z told CNN’s Van Jones, in reference to President Trump’s reported infamous “shithole” comment.

“It really is hurtful, more so, like everyone feels anger–but after the anger is really hurtful, because he’s like looking down on a whole population of people. And you’re so misinformed, because these places have beautiful people and have beautiful everything. And it’s just like, this is the leader of the free world speaking like this.” – READ MORE

President Trump responded Sunday to recent criticism from rap mogul Jay-Z by citing joblessness for black Americans under his administration, before asking that somebody “please inform” the hip-hop star about the record-low unemployment.

Jay-Z told CNN in a new interview that lower unemployment for the country’s African-American population is not enough, when people in power are still mistreating minorities and others.

“It’s not about money at the end of the day,” he said in the interview. “Money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings. That’s the main point.”

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Trump returned fire in a tweet Sunday morning, writing: “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” – READ MORE