Van Jones Thinks Biden Is Not Ready to Go ‘Head-To-Head’ with Trump in 2020 (VIDEO)

CNN’s Van Jones isn’t sure 2020 Democratic hopeful Joe Biden is ready for what’s ahead after he stumbled during his first Democratic debate.

Jones said on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” Friday evening that Biden doesn’t look ready to go “head-to-head” with President Donald Trump “or really with anybody.”

Biden struggled during the first debate last week when asked about his own record and the Obama administration's record on the Iraq War and immigration, as IJR Red previously reported. Additionally, he found himself clashing with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calf.) when confronted about his past controversial comments working with segregationists and past opposition to busing programs.