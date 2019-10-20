Van Jones: Clinton Smeared Gabbard ‘With No Facts’ (VIDEO)

Former Obama administration adviser Van Jones accused Hillary Clinton of smearing presidential hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) “with no facts.”

Clinton accused Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, of acting as a “Russian asset” on Friday. Jones dismissed Clinton’s criticism as a “complete smear” that spread “disinformation.”

“She’s playing a very dangerous game,” he told CNN. “Hillary Clinton, if you’re concerned about disinformation, what the Russians do is they spread disinformation, they get us divided against each other. That is what just happened, just throw out some information, disinformation, smear somebody.” – READ MORE