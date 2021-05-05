Vaccine Passports Are Coming To Sports Venues

Vaccine passports (or passes or certificates) are being deployed at over 60 US stadiums and other venues this summer to get the economy “back to normal,” according to Reuters.

Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants and New York Mets are some of the first teams demanding fans present proof of vaccination or a recent negative test via an app called Clear to verify their COVID-19 status. The teams will accept medical paperwork as proof, but they encourage all sports fans to download the Clear app for convenience.

Clear already streamlines the process of traveling through airports by securing all travel documents into an app. It allows travelers to expedite their way through security. Now Clear is being applied outside airports to over 60 US stadiums and other venues.

“Clear powers fast, touchless experiences that keep you moving at airports, sports stadiums, and other venues nationwide. No crowds, no waiting, keep moving,” the company said on its website.

Besides MLB stadiums, Clear also partnered with NBA teams “to help get fans back to the game by verifying health insights for a safer and touchless entry at select venues for the 2020 – 2021 season,” the company said.

A recent Rasmussen poll revealed that almost half of Americans support the introduction of health passports to reopen the economy.

As the use of vaccine passports snowballs from airports to sporting venues, concerns about the app’s potential reach and implications are growing.- READ MORE

