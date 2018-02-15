VA Secretary Becomes Latest Trump Cabinet Secretary Embroiled in a Travel Scandal

The latest Cabinet member to get called on the carpet is David Shulkin, the secretary of Veterans Affairs. This week, the VA’s inspector general released a report on questions surrounding a trip Shulkin and his wife took to Europe last July.

These were among the findings, according to The Washington Post:

Shulkin got the VA to cover his wife’s expenses, including airfare, after the department’s third-in-command altered an email to say the Danish government was giving the secretary an award.

Shulkin improperly sought and received free Wimbledon tickets, then claimed they had been a gift from a friend of his wife’s. When contacted, the friend could not remember Shulkin’s wife’s name.

Shulkin directed an aide who was traveling with him to arrange his wife’s sightseeing while he was in meetings, in effect making the aide what the IG’s report called a “de facto personal travel concierge.”- READ MORE

Video of a veteran’s flag-draped stretcher leaving a South Carolina nursing home after his death last week has gone viral.

The Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson paid tribute to Air Force vet Douglas Timmons after he died Wednesday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 81.

“Even at 5 am this morning with the few people that were available…they still honored him on his way out,” Timmons’ daughter Laura Dorn said in a Facebook post. She told Fox News Monday her father was living in Kershaw, S.C., when he enlisted in the Air Force after the Korean War at age 17.

As of noon Monday, the Facebook post has been viewed more than 5.8 million times and shared more than 136,000 times. – READ MORE