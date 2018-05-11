‘Utter Bulls***’ — Avenatti Denies ‘Political Interests’ Are Paying Him

Michael Avenatti, porn star Stormy Daniels’s attorney, denied on Thursday that any “political interests” are funding his legal battles against President Donald Trump.

“I’ve answered this repeatedly on my Twitter feed; I would encourage you to go back and look at exactly what I’ve said on Twitter, related to who is paying my bill. We have been very clear about this,” Avenatti told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a phone interview. “There’s no question about my position; we’ve stated it repeatedly on Twitter. Go back and look at what we’ve stated. Nothing has changed.”

“I’ll add this: any suggestion or claim that somehow this is being funded by the Left or funded by some PAC or funded by left-wing political interests or funded by any other political interests is complete and utter bullshit, and you can quote me on that,” the lawyer continued. “It’s nothing more than a distraction meant to distract away from the issues of the case for which people on the Right have no answer for.”

Avenatti repeatedly pointed to an April 30 tweet in which he said, “The only source of outside funds for the legal fight we are waging is the [CrowdJustice] site and Ms. Daniels’ personal funds. No PACs, no political party, no special interests, no fat cat donors. The haters need to come up with a new conspiracy theory.” – READ MORE

