UTICA COLLEGE ON LOCKDOWN; Reported Student With Gun Loose on Campus

Posted on by
Utica College students and staff have received a message notifying them that the school is locking down due to a threat.

The message was sent out just after 11 a.m. and it stated, “UC has received a threat and is locking down. Please remain where you are and lock doors until further notice.”

The message was also posted to Utica College’s Twitter account.

This story is developing

