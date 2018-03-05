UTICA COLLEGE ON LOCKDOWN; Reported Student With Gun Loose on Campus

Utica College students and staff have received a message notifying them that the school is locking down due to a threat.

The message was sent out just after 11 a.m. and it stated, “UC has received a threat and is locking down. Please remain where you are and lock doors until further notice.”

The message was also posted to Utica College’s Twitter account.

This story is developing

On campus lock down. Supposedly an active shooter on camp, I just had police come to my room with AR 15s. This is getting serious y’all, please be safe my fellow Uticans. @GoonBoi_OTF4 pic.twitter.com/UISDUIFS9Q — iamThaddeaus (@Manford_55) March 5, 2018

UPDATE: Per campus email, there are “heavily armed” police officers on campus. Campus is still in lockdown after a “veiled threat” was made that there was someone with a gun in Gordon Science Center #lockdown #UticaCollege — The Tangerine (@UC_Tangerine) March 5, 2018

UC ALERT: UC has received a threat and is Locking Down. Please remain where you are and lock doors until further notice. — Utica College (@uticacollege) March 5, 2018

My College is on lockdown over a gun threat rn — socialist dad (@gerbiIboy) March 5, 2018

Happening at Utica college Gordon science center got calls saying I got guns try n stop me police on scene can happen anywhere — gary hell no muntz (@garymuntz) March 5, 2018

I’m at Utica college Rn and there’s an active threat. Idk what’s going on, I’m inside but I hear some sirens 🚨 — xTurtle (@OfficialxTurtle) March 5, 2018

