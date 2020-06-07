Utah National Guard confirms they were kicked out of DC hotel, mayor claims budget issue

The Utah National Guard confirmed Friday that 200 service members are being kicked out of hotels in the nation’s capital as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser clashes with President Trump over the handling of the George Floyd protests in the city.

Bowser, who wants all non-D.C. troops out of the city, blamed the National Guard relocation on a budget issue and said the city will not pay for the accommodations — amid days of protests over racial injustice, some of which have been violent.

“Last night, we were informed that our service members would be relocated from their hotel rooms,” the Utah National Guard said in a statement Friday.

Maj. Jaime Thomas told Fox News they identified another hotel and will relocate Friday.

“It has been heartbreaking for our Utah National Guard service members to witness the pain, suffering, and frustration in our communities across the nation,” the National Guard added. “The Utah National Guard has been supporting civil authorities with our top priority of protecting lives as well as preserving property and critical infrastructure in our nation’s capital.” – READ MORE

