Utah May Become 5th State To Ban Abortion On Down Syndrome Babies

Following Ohio, Utah could become the fifth state in the Union to ban abortion on Down syndrome babies in response to news out of Iceland and Denmark claiming that Down syndrome has been “eradicated” in those countries.

“America has a high rate of abortions on such babies as well and so several states have endeavored to ban abortions when done specifically to target a baby with Down syndrome,” according to LifeNews.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, a Republican state representative from Clearfield, said that the bill proposed would make it illegal to obtain an abortion solely for a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. The bill would make seeking a Down syndrome-specific abortion a Class A misdemeanor.

On the difficulty of enforcing the law, Lisonbee said, “I think there are ways around every law.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday that it would revoke an Obama-era “legal guidance” that discouraged states from defunding organizations, such as Planned Parenthood, that provide abortion services.

According to officials who spoke with Reuters, HHS will implement new regulations aimed at protecting health care workers’ civil rights based on religious and conscience objections.

HHS said the changes were necessary after years of the federal government forcing health care workers to provide services like abortion, euthanasia, and sterilization.

The Obama-era guidance restricted states’ ability “to take certain actions against family-planning providers that offer abortions,” according to a statement by HHS. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A former Planned Parenthood health center director says her main goal is not to make abortion illegal or even to defund Planned Parenthood, but, instead to make the entire idea of abortion “unthinkable.”

Former Planned Parenthood manager Abby Johnson, who now runs And Then There Were None, which helps abortion… https://t.co/P7HSYrqrGt — ATTWN (@ATTWNministry) January 3, 2018

Abby Johnson, now a national pro-life leader, tells Breitbart News that, as the March for Life approaches Friday, it is understandable many pro-life activists are focused on eliminating taxpayer funding of Planned Parenthood.

“But, if I’m totally honest, my main goal is not to defund Planned Parenthood,” Johnson said during an interview. “My main goal is not even to make abortion illegal. My goal is to make abortion unthinkable, so that women would know there are other options available and that there are real and reputable healthcare centers that can take care of all their healthcare needs.”

Johnson explains eight former abortion industry workers will be marching with the organization she founded – And Then There Were None (ATTWN) – during the March for Life in Washington, DC. On the group’s website, Johnson says she knows “the deception of the abortion industry very well.” – READ MORE