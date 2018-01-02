Utah man finds a 4-year-old alone in the snow after her mother died

Marcus King was on his way to play basketball when he heard a little girl’s voice coming from a playground nearby. King told Fox13 in Salt Lake City, he was shocked to see her out in the cold without shoes or a jacket.

“She didn’t have any jacket, no shoes, no parental supervision, and just took action then and took her inside,” King said.

King took her into a community center and called police. It took nearly three hours to find where the little girl lived, and when police got there, the door was standing open and the girl’s mother was found dead.

Lt. Tim Scott of the Ogden Police told Fox13, “Officers went inside and found a 41-year-old mother dead. She was living alone with her mother. There is no sign of foul play. There are some pre-existing medical conditions that may have played a role.” – READ MORE

