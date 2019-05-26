Utah judge disparaged President Trump from the courtroom. Now he’s paying the price.

The Supreme Court of Utah has upheld a six-month suspension without pay for Taylorsville Justice Court Judge Michael Kwan.

In a ruling last week, Utah’s Supreme Court determined Kwan undermined public confidence in the judiciary for “improper use of judicial authority and his inappropriate political commentary.” Kwan criticized Trump, both on social media and in his courtroom, before and after the 2016 election.

From NBC News:

Three days after the 2016 election, Kwan wrote on Facebook, “Think I’ll go to the shelter to adopt a cat before the President-Elect grabs them all” — a reference to the “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump was heard bragging about grabbing women’s genitals without consent.

Almost a month after Trump’s inauguration, Kwan said “welcome to the beginning of the fascist takeover” and questioned whether Congressional Republicans would be “the American Reichstag,” this time referring to the political body of Nazi Germany.

