Utah GOP resolution would demand Mitt Romney support Trump or vacate his seat

Some Republican party members in Utah are calling for the censure of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) over his vote in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, the only Republican to do so.

Others are far more supportive of the controversial impeachment vote that they say reflected Romney’s firm dedication to his principles.

A draft resolution calling on Romney to support the president’s agenda or vacate his seat will be considered at the Republican Party state central committee meeting on February 29.

The resolution was touted by Utah GOP State Central Committee member Brandon Beckham on his social media account.

I have officially submitted a resolution for the Utah GOP State Central Committee to formally censure Senator @MittRomney for his vote to remove @realDonaldTrump. #Trump2020 #ImpeachmentTrialSham #DonaldTrump #AcquittedForever pic.twitter.com/aFel6muxWn — Brandon Beckham (@BrandonBeckham) February 8, 2020

The motion, if approved by the Utah Republican Party, includes a statement expressing “severe disapproval” for Romney’s impeachment vote.

“A lot of us feel that it’s sort of an embarrassment to our party,” Beckham said, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. – READ MORE

