USWNT Uses Gender Discrimination Lawsuit As Confetti During Victory Parade: ‘Pay Us Bitch’ (VIDEO)

The U.S. National Women’s National Team (USWNT) used paper from their gender discrimination lawsuit as confetti during their victory parade in New York on Wednesday. At one point, goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris said “pay us bitch” as her teammate Allie Long chewed on a piece of the confetti.

Harris posted a message to social media claiming that she used crumpled up pages from the federal class-action lawsuit she joined to force the U.S. Soccer Federation to pay female players the same as male players.

“Our lawsuit is in the fucking trees. Pay us, bitch.”



The player took to her Instagram account to post a video of the crumpled pages with the caption, "Our lawsuit is in the f—ing trees, bitch."