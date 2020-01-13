‘Useless Appendage’ Huber Winds Down Clinton Foundation, Uranium One Investigation With No Charges

While US Attorney John Durham continues his ongoing investigation into the origins of ‘Russiagate,’ another investigator hand-picked by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in November, 2017 (in lieu of a special counsel) to investigate possible corruption at the Clinton Foundation and the Uranium One deal is wrapping up his probe with no charges, after failing to interview key witnesses, according to the Washington Post and the witness’s attorney.

US Attorney John Huber was tasked with determining whether corruption allegations warranted an official review, and has “largely finished and found nothing worth pursuing,” according to the report.

Sessions did not appoint a second special counsel, but weeks later sent a letter to Huber telling him to “review” a wide array of issues related to Clinton. They included the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One matters, along with the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and alleged leaks by former FBI director James B. Comey. –Washington Post

Sadly, it appears that Huber wasn’t interested in a key witness in the Uranium One case, whistleblower William Douglas Campbell – who was deeply embedded in the Russian nuclear industry while Robert Mueller was the Director of the FBI (which paid him a $51,000 “thank you” award for his service).

While undercover, Campbell was forced by the Russians (with the FBI’s blessing) to launder large sums of money – which allowed the FBI to uncover a massive Russian “nuclear money laundering apparatus.” Campbell claimed to have collected over 5,000 documents along with video evidence of money being stuffed into suitcases, Russians bragging about bribing the West, and millions of dollars routed to the Clinton foundation .

Campbell also says that Russian nuclear officials revealed a scheme to route millions of dollars to the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) through lobbying firm ARPCO, which was expected to funnel a portion of its annual $3 million lobbying fee to the charity. – READ MORE