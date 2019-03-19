USC Bars Students Possibly Linked To Admission Bribery Scandal From Registering For Classes

The University of Southern California (USC) announced Monday it has barred students from registering for classes who were possibly linked to the massive admissions bribery scandal.

Students will also be unable to get their transcripts while their cases are being investigated, the university tweeted Monday.

• These students have been notified that their status is under review

• Following the review, we will take the proper action related to their status, up to revoking admission or expulsion



It is unclear how many students’ accounts are on hold.

“Applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the scheme alleged by the government will be denied admission to USC,” the university said to The Daily Caller News Foundation on March 15. “Six students are in the current admissions cycle.”

The bribery scandal allegedly involved at least 50 people, including “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman and “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin. The scandal involved cheating on SAT and ACT college entry exams and bribing college athletic coaches.

Loughlin and husband fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli into USC. The daughters are reportedly not returning to the university.

USC did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

