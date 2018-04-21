USA Today Refuses to Apologize for Calling Trump ‘Unfit to Clean Toilets’

Imagine a newspaper editorial board calling a president “unfit to clean toilets” and then a few months later inviting that same president to write a guest column about the economy on that same editorial page. Say what?

And if you find that disconcerting so did Jake Novak, a CNBC senior columnist until March, who took USA Today to task for that on Tuesday. Novak reminded USA Today that he criticized them for going way over the line back in December right after their unhinged attack upon Trump. Then he wondered how that same editorial board could have Trump write a guest column this week sans an apology.

To get an idea how extreme USA Today acted in their editorial, let us take a look at their December 12, 2017 editorial, Will Trump’s lows ever hit rock bottom? with its highly inflammatory subtitle, A president who’d all but call a senator a whore is unfit to clean toilets in Obama’s presidential library or to shine George W. Bush’s shoes: Our view.

With his latest tweet, clearly implying that a United States senator would trade sexual favors for campaign cash, President Trump has shown he is not fit for office. Rock bottom is no impediment for a president who can always find room for a new low.

And it was this very disconnect that was the focus of Jake Novak’s column:

It was a shocker of a comment because it was an editorial from the actual editorial board, and not an outside contributor. Also, USA Today usually has the most balanced editorial page in America. Yet the paper stood by the piece and didn’t apologize, even after shocked critics like me noted it had really crossed a line. – READ MORE

