USA Today Ratio’d Into Oblivion After ‘Fact Check’ Deems American Eagle A Nazi Symbol

USA Today is the latest MSM outlet whose ‘woke’ progressive staff is so anti-Trump that they deemed the American eagle a ‘nazi’ symbol, after the Trump campaign rolled out t-shirts featuring the iconic bird.

The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection with a Nazi symbol. Again. On the left: an official Trump/Pence “America First” tee. On the right; the Iron Eagle, the official symbol of the Nazi party.

⁰It’s not an accident. Bigotry is their entire brand. pic.twitter.com/mSOBxwf7Wa — Bend the Arc: Jewish Action (@jewishaction) July 1, 2020

The ‘fact check’, brought to us by USA Today‘s Will Peebles, takes its direction from anti-Trump GOP operatives at the Lincoln Project as well as Jewish progressive group, Bend the Arc – the latter of which tweeted on July 1: “The President of the United States is campaigning for reelection with a Nazi symbol. Again” – READ MORE

