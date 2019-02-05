USA Powerlifting organization bans transgender women from competing as women

USA Powerlifting has announced that it will not permit transgender women to compete as women in competitions because of the use of testosterone as treatments for transition.

The organization issued a statement clarifying their position in late January.

The announcement revealed that USA Powerlifting will not allow trans women to compete as women in their competitions, because “not all powerlifters are eligible to compete in USA Powerlifting.”

A portion of the statement read, “USA Powerlifting is an inclusive organization for all athletes and members who comply with its rules, policies, procedures, and bylaws. USA Powerlifting is not a fit for every athlete and for every medical condition or situation.”

The statement added that USA Powerlifting does not permit the use of “testosterone or other androgens, commonly used to assist in transition from female to male.”

“By virtue of the anabolic nature of these compounds, they are not allowed, nor is a Therapeutic Use Exemption granted for such use for anyone,” the statement explained. “This applies to any and all medical conditions which might be treated through use of androgens.”- READ MORE