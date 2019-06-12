US Women’s soccer star keeps promise to ignore national anthem as an ‘f-you’ to President Trump

A star of the U.S. Women’s soccer team kept her promise to ignore the celebration of the national anthem as an ‘f-you’ to President Donald Trump.

Megan Rapinoe said that she would probably never sing the national anthem again before a game as a sort of protest against the president.

“I’ll probably never put my hand over my heart,” she told Yahoo News in May. “I’ll probably never sing the national anthem again.”

Cameras caught her stoically standing silent as her teammates put their hands over their hearts and sang the national anthem before Tuesday’s Women’s World Cup game against Thailand.

Some viewers commented on social media about her subtle protest.