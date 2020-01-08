US was aware Iranian missiles were en route ahead of strike, and was able to take cover according to new reports

The United States had an early warning ahead of the Iranian missile strike, according to a USA Today report.

Iran launched more than a dozen short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday night, damaging two Iraqi bases that house U.S. and coalition forces. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported, and extent of the damage was not initially known.

The outlet reported that U.S. officials had “advance warning” of Iran’s missile assault, which took place as retaliation after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

An unnamed official told USA Today that early warning systems were utilized to give U.S. forces knowledge that a missile attack was underway. U.S. forces and related personnel were able to evacuate certain areas for safety purposes ahead of the attack.

"The early warning system worked," the official told the outlet, admitting that U.S. intelligence officials were tipped off ahead of the attack.