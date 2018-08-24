US Unemployment Hits Record Low, CA Still Finds Way To Get People Not To Work

Thanks in large part to President Donald Trump’s deregulation, economic and tax policies, combined with increased confidence among U.S. businesses, the unemployment rate in America has hit exceptionally low levels as more businesses are hiring and more people are going back to work.

In conjunction with the increased rate of working Americans has been a decline in the number of Americans enrolled in the food stamp program, officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

But according to The Washington Free Beacon, there is one state — California — where, despite the low unemployment rate of 4.2 percent , there has not been a similar decline in SNAP enrollment, largely because the state managed to massage their statistics in order to take advantage of a loophole in the law that requires some SNAP recipients to get a job if they wish to continue receiving benefits.

Indeed, California recently applied for and received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that exempted 55 of the state’s 58 counties from SNAP’s work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents, a development that allows roughly 800,000 such recipients to remain on the rolls without their eligibility being questioned or revoked.

The SNAP work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents — referred to as ABAWDs — have been part of the law since 1996, and can only receive benefits for more than 3 months within 3 years if they work at least 80 hours per month, are enrolled in school or a training program or are in compliance with state-run unpaid “workfare” programs, according to the USDA.

However, the law allows for states to seek waivers that exempt some or all of their state’s recipients from the requirements, such as during tough economic times, or when the state’s unemployment rate is significantly higher than the national average or there are too few jobs available. – READ MORE

San Francisco may be suffering from an overwhelming “poop problem” but at least a few enterprising residents are making cash off the city’s forgiving policies on public elimination.

According to a recent report in the San Francisco Chronicle, the city has hired a team of five people (and one supervisor) whose only job is to patrol San Fran’s streets and sidewalks looking for — and cleaning up — human waste. But applications for the “crap job” weren’t exactly pouring in, so the city made being a member of its “poop patrol” worth workers’ whiles, offering up to $185,000 in salary and benefits to every member of its human waste task force.

The Chronicle reports that city has already instituted “the new $830,977-a-year Poop Patrol to actively hunt down and clean up human waste,” and then adds, casually, in parentheses, the real cost of the job. “By the way, the poop patrolers earn $71,760 a year, which swells to $184,678 with mandated benefits.”

Of course, you still have to clean up human waste for a living (and live in San Francisco, where a $100,000 salary barely covers the cost of living). – READ MORE