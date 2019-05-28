US Troops Break out in ‘USA’ Chants as POTUS, Melania Honor the ‘Noble Legacy’ Aboard USS Wasp

The U.S. president and first lady received a patriotic welcome from U.S. military personnel as they boarded the USS Wasp for a Memorial Day visit in Japan.

After touring the JS Kaga at Yokosuka Naval Base to deliver a Memorial Day speech to the men and women of the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, as well as the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces, President Donald Trump spent time with troops aboard the USS Wasp.

The U.S. first lady Melania Trump opened up with her appreciation to Japan’s hospitality during their visit overseas while extending thankfulness to U.S. troops.

“Thank you for your service and sacrifice and all that you do on behalf of our country,” Melania said. “May God bless you and your families.”

https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1133204385339727874

The military members in attendance broke out into “USA!” chants as they offered a warm welcome to the president. – READ MORE