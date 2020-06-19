US Trade Rep Shoots Down Bolton’s Claim That Trump Asked China for Help in the Election

In his new book, former National Security Advisor John Bolton alleges that President Donald Trump spent part of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping “pleading” for help in the upcoming presidential election.

An excerpt of the book, published by The Washington Post, on Wednesday claimed that Trump “stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome” in his meeting with Xi.

But, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says he was in that meeting and that Trump never asked Xi for help in the upcoming election.

“Absolutely untrue, never happened. I was there. I have no recollection of that ever happening. I don’t believe it’s true, I don’t believe it ever happened,” Lighthizer said roughly an hour after the Post published the excerpt.

Bolton’s book “The Room Where It Happened,” set to be released on June 23, is being billed by its publisher as “the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read.” – READ MORE

