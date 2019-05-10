US to slap tariffs on $200B in Chinese goods, WH says, but trade talks to resume Friday

The Trump administration moved ahead with increased tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods Friday after a round of trade talks between the U.S. and China on Thursday failed to produce an agreement.

“This evening, Ambassador Lightizer and Secretary Mnuchin met with President Trump to discuss the ongoing trade negotiations with China,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. “The Ambassador and Secretary then had a working dinner with Vice Premier Liu He, and agreed to continue discussions tomorrow morning at USTR.” (USTR refers to the office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.)

The new tariffs raised the import taxes of those goods from 10 percent to 25 percent at 12;01 a.m. Friday. The White House said talks would continue Friday.

TRUMP’S ATTACKS ON POWELL REPORTEDLY HURTING US-CHINA TRADE TALKS

“I’m different than a lot of people,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I happen to think the tariffs for our country are very powerful.” – READ MORE