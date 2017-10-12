US To ISIS: Unconditionally Surrender Or Die

The U.S. is refusing to accept any negotiated withdrawal of Islamic State fighters from the terror group’s capital in Syria and will only accept complete, unconditional surrender.

In a statement Wednesday, the U.S.-led coalition in the fight against ISIS said itwould not accept a negotiated withdrawal of ISIS fighters out of Raqqa, even as the coalition is trying to evacuate 4,000 civilians out of the city, The Associated Press reports.

Instead, Army spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon said the coalition discussions about what will happen to the remaining 300-400 ISIS fighters in about 1.5 square miles of the city have all centered around “unconditional surrender.”

For the coalition, negotiated withdrawal “is absolutely something that we as a coalition would not be a part of or agree with.” – READ MORE