US Strategic Command Issues Random Warning Over Nuclear Strike

The US Strategic Command on Tuesday casually tweeted about US adversaries conducting a nuclear strike as their ‘least bad option.’

“The spectrum of conflict today is neither linear nor predictable,” tweeted US STRATCOM, adding “We must account for the possibility of conflict leading to conditions which could very rapidly drive an adversary to consider nuclear use as their least bad option.”

#USSTRATCOM Posture Statement Preview: The spectrum of conflict today is neither linear nor predictable. We must account for the possibility of conflict leading to conditions which could very rapidly drive an adversary to consider nuclear use as their least bad option. pic.twitter.com/4Oe7xkl05L — US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) April 20, 2021

The ominous tweet from America’s top strategic defense and global strike command comes on the same day as STRATCOM commander Adm. Charles Richard warned the Senate Armed Services Committee that China’s nuclear capabilities are increasing rapidly, and they may be – for the first time – primed for use.

“I can’t get through a week right now, without finding out something we didn’t know about China,” Richard told Senators alongside Army Gen. James Dickinson – head of US Space Command who also said that China was among his top military concerns as they advance in space-based military technology, according to Stars & Stripes.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --