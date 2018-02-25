True Pundit

US speeds up timetable to move embassy to Jerusalem, plans to open by May

The U.S. plans to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May 14, according to published reports. The move was originally expected to take place sometime before the end of 2019.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson approved a security plan for an existing facility in Jerusalem Thursday evening, said Steven Goldstein, undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, according to a report in USA Today.

“We’re looking at that as a possible date but safety of the Marines and other people who visit and work there is primary,” he said. – READ MORE

