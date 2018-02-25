US speeds up timetable to move embassy to Jerusalem, plans to open by May

The U.S. plans to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on May 14, according to published reports. The move was originally expected to take place sometime before the end of 2019.

NEW: Ribbon cutting for U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem expected May 14, and some embassy staff will be in place, but embassy will have full opening under original timetable near end of 2019, senior admin. official tells @NBCNews – @Abs_NBC — NBC News World News (@NBCNewsWorld) February 23, 2018

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson approved a security plan for an existing facility in Jerusalem Thursday evening, said Steven Goldstein, undersecretary of state for public diplomacy, according to a report in USA Today.

“We’re looking at that as a possible date but safety of the Marines and other people who visit and work there is primary,” he said. – READ MORE